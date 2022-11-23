Business continuity in the contact centre

Uncertainty is all around us. It’s safe to say that even with the best preparation and protocol, businesses still face challenging times and make tough decisions. But while some companies have taken a tough fall, we still see some – even in the hardest-hit industries – calmly and efficiently handling this crisis regarding customer relationships.

And while there are many factors influencing organisations right now, it becomes clear that those with tested, thorough and agile business continuity plans are seeing the benefits.

Companies worldwide have no plans or protocols to combat a global emergency such as the pandemic. And when it comes to customer experience, communication must still be efficient, especially during times of uncertainty and chaos. Customers can ask questions and get answers without frustration.

This not only gives peace of mind to customers in the short term, but also builds a strong customer relationship that will result in loyalty after the crisis. Today’s businesses don’t have the time to plan a slow and steady migration to the cloud anymore. The pandemic has forced us to embrace the remote landscape, whether prepared or not.

Benefits of automation

In a remote environment, automation can provide much assistance to the contact centre. With exemplary service, you can engage and connect with your contact centre employees wherever they are.

Automation solutions don’t just keep track of the remote workforce; they can also help to offer real-time training and communication to the agent desktop anywhere, at any time.

Optimising workplace productivity

Today's automated solutions available on the cloud can help optimise remote workers’ management when supervisors aren’t available. Automation helps monitor service levels and alert agents to move to different states when call volume spikes.

You can even use automation tools to optimise schedules and control handling times during periods of high volume. Automation efforts will become even more essential as contact centres evolve from the standard in-office environment to the small world.

