Multiplayer games making waves this festive season

With almost three billion active gamers around the world contributing to a market valued at over $190 billion, gaming is big business. Across sub-Saharan Africa, there are more than 186 million active gamers, with South Africa leading the charge at 24 million players.

Gaming is hardly the solitary pursuit many make it out to be. Instead, it can provide friends and family with hours filled with fun bonding sessions. As thoughts start turning to the upcoming December holidays, we look at some of the must-have games you need to check out that will keep the entire family entertained.

Top War: Battle Game

With more than 100 million downloads worldwide, Top War is one of the most popular multiplayer battle games out there. Want to become a warrior like a Combat Elite on the battlefield, or a professional who makes various kinds of magic weapons? There are Tactical Masters, Grand Marshals, Legendary Craftsmen and Great Scientists for you to choose from. This is a free-to-play multiplayer mobile title that is sure to keep you and your family and friends entertained for hours.

Garena Free Fire: Winterlands

This is a world-famous survival shooter game consisting of 10-minute rounds. You are on a remote island where you pit yourself against 49 other players, all seeking survival. Players freely choose their starting point with their parachute and aim to stay in the safe zone for as long as possible. Drive vehicles to explore the vast map, hide in the wild or become invisible by lying prone under grass or rifts. Ambush, snipe, survive, there is only one goal to survive and answer the call of duty.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

With the World Cup in Qatar currently under way, what better way to live out your soccer passion than with this fun multiplayer mobile game. Loved in more than 150 countries, you can make your own dream team with players you like and have heated matches with players around the world! Featuring special skills from the original Captain Tsubasa comics, reproduced in spectacular 3D, you’ll be the talk of the town as you seek soccer glory.

Top Eleven: Be a soccer manager

Another exciting, albeit more tactical, multiplayer soccer game is Top Eleven. Fancy yourself a better soccer manager than some of the current ones out there? Now is the time to prove yourself with Top Eleven. This award-winning mobile soccer manager game puts you in charge of your own club. Compete with managers from around the world in this real-time soccer management game.

Monopoly

Ah yes, this classic board game is sure to keep you and the family entertained for hours. Taking all the fun of the board game without having to worry about setting up everything and losing your hotels and cards along the way, the mobile app brilliantly captures all the excitement that many of today’s parents grew up with.

Download these and many other titles today from the AppGallery and start practising for these December showdowns. Happy gaming this December!