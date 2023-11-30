BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Faranani DocTec: Empowering youth in ICT

Johannesburg, 30 Nov 2023
South Africa faces significant unemployment challenges, but the realm of ICT offers promising opportunities for those equipped with the right skills. At Faranani DocTec, we aim to develop those skills and we offer internships, learnerships and work-integrated learning (WIL) programmes.

Internships provide hands-on work experience, while learnerships offer structured, long-term training. WIL is popular among students for gaining work experience and boosting employability. It's integrated into vocational education programmes, increasingly adopted by universities and colleges.

Faranani DocTec values these approaches for their unique participant benefits. Over the last five years, our programmes have provided crucial work experience to 13 young individuals, investing over R3.5 million. Impressively, over two-thirds of participants secured positions within our company.

We proudly celebrate the recent completion of National Diploma Information Technology at Tshwane University of Technology by the following students:

Ntokozo Ndlovu
Nobelungu Ndzishe
Mangeloi Molimo
Looking ahead in this financial year, Faranani DocTec aims to support six more interns and six individuals in WIL programmes. These efforts reflect our commitment to creating opportunities that will empower youth in pursuing careers within the dynamic ICT field.

Should you be interested, please submit your CV here: https://farananidoctec.com/careers/.

