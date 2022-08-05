Spring 2022 Maximizer release delivers new Interactions tab and more

With the spring 2022 release of Maximizer, we have made it simpler to manage customer interactions, including all your calls, e-mails, chat, SMS and meetings by consolidating them in the new Interactions tab. Notes and documents will still be found in their respective tabs.

Important: Notes and documents will still be found in their respective tabs. However, saved e-mails will no longer be displayed in the Documents tab and will now be available in the Interactions tab.

The new Interactions feature delivers so much more:

Set default values, representative of shared values of fields, for interactions as well as e-mails;

Add default and custom interaction types from under the Interactions tab;

View additional interactions detail by selecting additional columns under the Interactions; and

New report called the Consolidated Interactions report that contains interactions associated with all users to give a complete view of the customer communications.

And there is even more in the latest release…



Advanced Search just got more powerful, allowing you to use Interactions as search qualifiers to look for records in the Address Book, Leads, Opportunities and Customer Service modules;

just got more powerful, allowing you to use Interactions as search qualifiers to look for records in the Address Book, Leads, Opportunities and Customer Service modules; Additional accessibility support is available in the Address Book and the Add Hotlist Task ; and

and the ; and New capability for creating recurring appointments that occur in multiple weekday times.

For more details regarding this release, please view our comprehensive release notes or our new features guide:

Release notes

New features guide