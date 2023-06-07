Doceo Software appoints Blue Raccoon as exclusive distributor for SADEC region

Doceo Software, which positions itself as a leading provider of modular content related technology, which forms adaptable and scalable solutions across all sectors, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Blue Raccoon, which has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for their software in the SADEC region. This collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for efficient document management among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing them with affordable, scalable and user-friendly software solutions that address the challenges posed by increasing governance requirements.

Doceo Software has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, specialising in the management of digital content, digital content creation, web-based document management, workflows, automatic document classification, capture, compression, optimisation, content classification and legally binding electronic signature platforms.

One of the key challenges facing small to mid-level businesses today is the increasing number of laws and regulations related to governance and compliance, limited financial resources, competition with large companies, adaptation to the required globally digital transformation, sustainability regulations and efficient operations management. POPIA's reach extends far beyond large corporations, as it applies to any organisation that collects, processes and stores personal information of individuals or legal entities, which includes businesses.

Smaller businesses may mistakenly believe that they are exempt from compliance due to their size or limited resources. However, failing to understand the applicability of POPIA can have severe consequences. The Act's purpose is to protect the privacy rights of individuals, and non-compliance can result in penalties, reputational damage and even legal actions. Ignoring or underestimating the obligations outlined in POPIA is a grave mistake for smaller businesses. It is vital for them to recognise the significance of this legislation and take the necessary steps to ensure compliance, as the consequences of neglecting their data protection responsibilities can be detrimental to their operations and future growth.

These solutions are designed to streamline business processes and enhance productivity while ensuring regulatory compliance. With a strong focus on affordability and flexibility, Doceo Software offers optional add-ons, with choice of on-premises, private cloud or software as a service (SaaS) implementations. SMEs often face challenges in accessing affordable and scalable software solutions that cater to their specific needs and many find themselves reliant on overly complex systems that may not align with their business processes, automation needs as well as validation capabilities, which often leads to inefficient and erroneous processing of content and documents. Blue Raccoon is a trusted technology provider with expertise in software development, solution design and workflow automation. With a deep understanding of the local market, Blue Raccoon aims to deliver innovative software solutions to businesses, enabling them to overcome challenges and achieve their goals.

This partnership aims to bridge this gap by delivering tailor-made, global solutions to SMEs across southern Africa. Blue Raccoon brings extensive experience in software distribution combined with a deep understanding of the unique requirements of the region.

The Doceo Software suite offers SMEs in the SADEC region a comprehensive solution to address these content management and process challenges. This partnership signals a new opportunity for SMEs in the region, offering them a consultative approach and the ability to leverage advanced software solutions that were once only accessible to larger enterprises.