Cosmopolitan Projects and Central Developments Property Group wins Laserfiche Run Smarter Award

Affordable homes developer Cosmopolitan Projects and Central Developments Property Group has won the Africa region Laserfiche Run Smarter award for increasing operational efficiency with electronic forms.

The company’s Laserfiche enterprise content management (ECM) solution was implemented by Laserfiche partner, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. The Run Smarter award recognises Cosmopolitan Projects and Central Developments Property Group as "a customer who uses Laserfiche to visualise its data, to look beyond today's challenges to tomorrow's opportunities".

“Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche platform has eliminated manual processes and automated repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done at Cosmopolitan Projects,” says Wynand van Wyk, Finance Manager at Cosmopolitan Projects and Central Developments Property Group.

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has been a value-added reseller for Laserfiche since 2015. Laserfiche, a world leader in ECM, business process management (BPM) and document management system solutions, has a proven suite of products with a strong track record that both complements and supplements Kyocera’s offering to the large enterprise markets.

“The business relationship between our two companies has enabled Cosmopolitan Projects and Central Developments Property Group to experience optimised workflow solutions and the implementation of the solution allowed the company to be recognised as an organisation that innovated with Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale its business and deliver digital-first customer experiences,” says David Welters, Solutions Architect at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

Welters adds that by moving customers towards a paperless, digital workplace, they gain a cost-effective way to enable employees to perform routine tasks quickly and efficiently, ultimately allowing them to innovate processes and achieve exceptional business results.

“We have enabled customers in many industries to transform outcomes for their businesses, employees and customers,” he says.

“We congratulate Cosmopolitan Projects and Central Developments Property Group for achieving the Laserfiche Run Smarter award and look forward to a long-standing relationship,” concludes Welters.