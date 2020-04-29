Vodacom’s business acceleration series goes to video

Shortly after stating its intention to extend its business acceleration workshops to more regions, Vodacom has moved to make the series content widely available on video.

Popularly known as the Fast Forward Series, Vodacom introduced the workshops last year in an effort to provide companies with the appropriate tools, skills and insights to survive and thrive in today’s digital economy.

The interactive sessions target small, medium and large enterprises,public and global organisations, and offer industry trend updates and workshops, as well as innovation sprints, developer series and hackathons.

The mobile operator reveals the series is now available on Video Play, its video streaming platform that is available via Web browser or downloadable app from Google Play store or Apple store.

According to the company, the sessions, in addition to specific digitally produced programmes and webinars, are recorded and uploaded to the platform.

“Now more than ever, we need to tap into technology to futureproof business and ensure continuity,” says Melishni Achary, Vodacom Business executive head of department for fixed and mobile operations.

“Given the uncertainty we are seeing in the world at the moment, this is a particularly challenging time for all businesses. This is why Vodacom Business will continue to use these digital channels to provide informative, educational and engaging content for businesses, from small to large businesses, to ensure that no one is left behind,” adds Achary.

Although accessing the series content won’t require a subscription fee, those that are interested still need a Vodacom cellphone number to register and navigate to the Fast Forward catalogue.

Video Play is currently exclusively available to Vodacom customers.

Vodacom notes Video Play hosts a variety of entertainment and lifestyle content, such as movies, local and international series, and live TV.

The on-boarding of the Fast Forward series is a first of its kind for Video Play, says the company.

“We are excited to be able to offer an online destination for businesses to access the tools they need to succeed in their respective areas, and considering the current economic climate, we will continue to support content of this nature, to help grow sustainable businesses in South Africa,” says Zubair Munshi, executive head of video at Vodacom.

In season one, which has already been uploaded to Video Play, the series explores critical insights shared by experts from Facebook, Vodacom Digital Advertising and Business Doctors.

The Facebook episodes include topics on building business presence, targeting the right audience and WhatsApp for business.

Turning to the Vodacom Digital Advertising episodes, they include the history of advertising, successes of mobile advertising, and how to set up an eziADS campaign.

The Business Doctors episodes focus on business diagnosis, increasing business value and sustainability, and the eight factors of business efficiency.

“As the first season of the Fast Forward Series was largely focused on small businesses, the initial content on the Fast Forward Series channel is predominantly catered to that target audience; whilst additional content currently being developed will cater to large enterprise execs looking to digitally transform their businesses.”