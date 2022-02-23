White paper: Stabilising critical IT services

Today, IT has to not only deal with internal issues and organisation, but also juggle with the implications of remote working. With some people working in the office, some remotely and some in different time zones, IT has to service the internal applications, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, customer-facing applications and a host of other applications. They have to be available 24/7 to support a distributed workforce. Additionally, there is a huge amount of uncertainty in business, and that follows through to IT.

At the same time, we are seeing a constant and relentless progress in IT operations and pace. Organisations find themselves grappling to manage IT as they prepare to adapt to changing requests from shifting requirements. They struggle to focus their IT efforts and investments, and find it a challenge to maximise the impact of existing resources and investments in technology.

It is often unrealistic for organisations to expect every single IT change to be rolled out successfully, and the importance of the ability to manage expectations is reflected in the increasing gap between leading and low-performing organisations. However, this gap also puts pressure on IT teams around continuous improvement as stakeholders have higher expectations of the outcomes.

