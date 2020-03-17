Infographic: Let’s get professional
Google Cloud’s professional certifications enable you to validate your expertise and show your ability to transform businesses with Google Cloud technology.
- Professional Cloud Architect was the highest-paying certification of 2019
- 30% of Google Cloud certified users took on more responsibility or leadership roles at work
- Solution Architect and Data Engineer made the top 15 in LinkedIn’s most promising jobs in 2018