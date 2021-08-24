Tessian selects Nclose as its first SA channel partner in Africa

Market leader selects South African company as first channel partner in new strategy.

With its advanced cyber security services and support, was the perfect fit for the Tessian channel.

The collaboration sets the tone for Tessian’s channel-based roadmap and Nclose’s goal to provide extensive security services to global organisations.

Nclose, a South African organisation providing cyber security services and support to global organisations, has become Tessian’s first South African channel partner. A leader in e-mail threat management and detection, human layer security company Tessian has recently developed its new channel-based model that’s exclusively for partners that add value and support to customers on a commercial level, and that meets the organisation's rigorous membership criteria. Nclose was the company’s first choice for South Africa as the services provided by Tessian fit neatly within the Nclose bouquet, and Nclose is committed to service and customer excellence.

The Tessian platform is designed to provide companies with peace of mind when navigating legislation such as POPIA or GDPR, and has a proven track record both globally and in South Africa.

“Tessian’s decision to adopt a channel-based model and to only deal with partners that add value and support to customers is a perfect fit for our organisation,” says Stephen Osler, Co-Founder and Business Development Director at Nclose. “Trusted solutions that provide our customers with relevant answers to their cyber security problems are our bread and butter, and we add value with our expertise and commitment to providing customers with ongoing insights and support. Partnering with Tessian was an easy decision to make.”

It was a fast decision. From the moment Tessian put forward its new model concept and invited Nclose to become the first South African partner, the decision was made.

Matt Smith, Chief Strategy Officer at Tessian, said: “To stay secure and comply with today’s data regulations, you need full understanding and visibility of human layer risks in your organisation. Because people make mistakes, break the rules and can be hacked. In partnership with Nclose, we can better support businesses in South Africa overcoming the challenges they face with DLP and e-mail security, providing next-gen solutions that actually work in preventing data breaches caused by human error and improving employee security behaviours – all without burdening the SOC team.”

Today, the two companies collaborate to provide organisations with relevant and agile data security solutions that are intuitive and intelligent, capable of detecting and managing user behaviour while mitigating risk, reducing accidental leaks and reinforcing robust security protocols.