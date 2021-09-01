Last call for share of Huawei Apps Up $200 000 prizes

Huawei has put out a last call for Huawei Apps Up, an HMS App Innovation contest which closes for entries on 5 September.

US$200 000 will be allocated for the following award winners in Middle East and Africa: Best Application Award

Best Game Award

Most Social Impact Award

Best HMS Core Innovation Award

All-Scenario Coverage Award

Excellent Student Award

Starlight Creative Award

Honourable Mention Award

The tech giant says app developers in Africa have a last chance to fight it out for their share of the $200 000 prize pool set aside for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, as well as a unique opportunity to showcase their talent and relevance.

The aim of the contest is to inspire talented developers in MEA, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and China, to create seamless, smart and innovative digital experiences, and explore the future of digital intelligence.

By highlighting pioneering Huawei Mobile Services open capabilities, the competition equips app developers with the tools to build tomorrow's highly connected world.

According to Huawei, this includes building the future of technology and bringing smart life experiences for every scenario to more than 650 million Huawei end-users in over 170 countries and regions.

Entrants have the opportunity to join the community of two million registered Huawei developers worldwide, a number it says is up by 75% over the past year.

They will also have the opportunity to engage with more than 50 industry experts and have their apps seen by the AppsUP judging panel, that is made up of top experts across the tech, finance and gaming sectors.

Finally, over and above the generous cash prizes, winners will get a special feature on Huawei AppGallery, one of the top three global marketplaces, potentially reaching a global audience of 700 million users of Huawei mobile devices.

To enter, participants must register an account on the official competition Web site, and sign up as either an individual or as a team of up to three members. All apps must be developed integrating HMS Core and submitted on the same Web site by 5 September 2021.

The panel of judges will pre-select work based on social value, business value, user experience and originality, and from there the top 20 shortlisted apps in each region will be made available to the public to download and vote for their favourites on the competition’s official Web site or Huawei AppGallery from 11 September to 23 September, before making their way to the finals in October.

To find out more and to enter the competition, click here.