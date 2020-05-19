Market guide for vulnerability assessment

Gartner says: "The VA market is made up of vendors that provide capabilities that identify, categorise, prioritise and orchestrate the remediation or mitigation of vulnerabilities. These include unsecured system configurations or missing patches, as well as other security-related updates in the systems connected to the enterprise network directly, remotely or in the cloud." As per Gartner: "This market guide focuses on the assessment and prioritisation of this function in a security program."

In this market guide, we believe you’ll learn why and get key insights on:

How vulnerability assessment buyers are shifting from tools to solutions.

Which VA solutions that dominate the market are shortlisted.

Who are the vendors in the adjacent markets adding VA capabilities.

The assessment of standard IT assets universally supported by VA vendors.

According to feedback shared above, "security and risk management leaders evaluating VA products and services need to understand the important role they play in risk-based vulnerability management".

