VodaPay gives away R1m in cash in celebration of its first birthday

October marks one year since the launch of our South African super app, VodaPay – the one app for everything and anything. In celebration of this important milestone, we will be giving away a share of R1 million to 20 lucky winners between 10 and 31 October 2022. Each individual stands a chance to win R50 000 as a cash prize that will be paid into the winner's VodaPay Wallet.

This is a great opportunity to show appreciation to all our existing customers for being a part of the journey with us so far. Not only are we giving away R50 000 in cash prizes, but we’re also offering significant discounted deals from SA’s leading brands during our birthday month.

This one-year achievement is a major strategic milestone for Vodacom Financial Services and the Vodacom Group. VodaPay combines the best in global technology with our investments across the fintech value chain to revolutionise our customer proposition and support greater digital and financial inclusion.

Since the launch of VodaPay in October 2021, the response from the public has been phenomenal. With over 3 million downloads on the app in less than a year, users can access more than 100 mini programs in the digital mall. The VodaPay app makes it easier for people to confidently connect to technology that changes and simplifies their day-to-day activities.

VodaPay service and merchant offerings allows you to access brands such as Makro, Builders Warehouse, iStore and Clicks. We have also enabled several SMEs looking to access the market to be part of the ecosystem – further delivering against our mission, which is to make financial inclusion a reality for all.

To kick start our official birthday on 10 October 2022, we want to reward our customers for their loyalty to the app. VodaPay customers can get up to 90% off on VodaPay deals, including groceries, beverages, travel and much more. In addition, customers can earn cash-back rewards and coupons. With a wide range of great discounts on airtime, data, tech, beauty and lifestyle solutions, join in on the celebration and secure great deals from some of our best products and brands on the app.

Time to pause, toast and celebrate collectively

“It’s been such a fulfilling year to see the birth and growth of our VodaPay app and the amount of tremendous hard work in the development of our super app. It is for such reasons why we need to pause briefly and celebrate our overall Vodacom Financial Services successes,” says Mariam Cassim, CEO of Vodacom Financial Services.

The VodaPay super app has improved the way people interact with their money and conduct their daily lifestyle activities. As inflation rates rise and the economy gradually makes headway to recover, we endeavour to tailor make our customer value propositions so that customers literally have a digital mall in their pockets – the VodaPay super app is exactly that.

“Teams across the organisation have come together, overcoming the challenges, working tirelessly and sacrificing personal commitments in ensuring we have a game-changing fintech solution that will generate new revenue streams for the Vodacom Group,” concludes Cassim.

How to win a share of R1 million

Simply download the VodaPay super app, register, link your card and stand a chance to win! To improve your chances at winning, take a screenshot of the first item you would buy if you were to be a winner, post it to any social media platform, tag @Vodapay using #VodaPayBirthday #VodaPayIt. Make sure you’re following VodaPay to be eligible for that cash prize and for more exclusive birthday deals.

Download VodaPay now http://voda.com/vpapp. Like it? VodaPay it.