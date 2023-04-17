InTouch Group renews its partnership with TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies and InTouch have just signed a new five-year agreement that gives InTouch Group exclusive rights to the distribution of digital services and the acceptance of payment at their service stations. This agreement covers the countries of joint presence of TotalEnergies and InTouch and all the new countries that will be deployed in the coming years.

Since 2017, TotalEnergies has decided to entrust InTouch Group with the distribution of digital services and the acceptance of payment at service stations. This synergy has made it possible to set up a local network offering simple, fast and secure digital services.

We provide TotalEnergies with a tailor-made solution that allows them to make their stations a real service hub for their customers. We are delighted to see this trust renewed so that we can continue to offer our partners one of the best networks that can be found in Africa. Omar Cissé, InTouch founder and CEO.

Thus, more than 1 500 TotalEnergies stations now offer more than 300 digital services to their customers in 14 countries (Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Guinea, Cameroon, Kenya, Burkina Faso, Morocco, South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Egypt).

Through this partnership, more than 4 000 000 customers across the continent have been able to send and receive money transfers, pay bills, make deposits and withdrawals to their bank and mobile money accounts and access various other digital services.

Through this renewed commitment, TotalEnergies and the InTouch Group intend to consolidate the countries already covered and make even more services available. New countries will also be deployed to further democratise access to digital services in Africa.