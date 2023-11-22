AfricaCom: MTN SA, Huawei take home ‘sustainability champion’ award

Green winners announced.

MTN South Africa and Huawei won the “Sustainability Champion of the Year” award at this year’s AfricaCom Awards. AfricaCom is the largest annual event in the communications industry in Africa. Its awards are designed to recognise organisations and institutions that have made innovative and outstanding contributions to the telecoms industry in Africa.

The award was given in recognition of their work in building flexible green site solutions. Developed against the background of South Africa’s ongoing power crisis, the solution uses green and intelligent technologies to perform end-to-end site reconstruction and reinforcement with power supply, distribution, load and intelligent O&M.

Thanks to innovations that include anti-theft reconstruction and smart power consumption, the solution is highly adaptable to power outages and weak power grids and ensures more than 98% energy availability at sites. Huawei’s advanced OWS+NetEco intelligent O&M platform, meanwhile, helps achieve even greater efficiency by using AI technologies for solar, mains and diesel power supply.

The solution has been so successful in South Africa that it will also be rolled out widely in Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and Kenya to address the challenges of power shortages in these countries. Another significant spin-off of this partnership is that it has helped bring MTN much closer to its net-zero goals.

Zoltan Miklos, General Manager of Access and Architecture, MTN South Africa.

“As a leading operator in South Africa, MTN SA aims to keep the connected connected, enabling all the benefits of a modern connected life to everyone, while harnessing the power of MTN through its leading brand, footprint, connectivity, infrastructure and technology platforms,” says Zoltan Miklos, General Manager of Access and Architecture, MTN South Africa. “As the strategic partner of MTN SA, Huawei provides in-depth site insights based on its powerful R&D innovation, product supply capabilities and professional local service team.”

“South Africa’s load-shedding crisis already hugely affects people’s activities and mobile network experience,” says Diego Dong, South Africa Delivery and Service Business, Huawei. “Having a resilient and intelligent network has urgently become the consensus for all operators and customers. Based on the comprehensive power diagnosis and service capability, Huawei and SA MTN are working actively together on green ICT innovation to build intelligent, green and simplified sites, which can ensure a highly reliable network and provide the best user experience.”

As the largest communications exhibition in Africa, AfricaCom brings together decision makers in the communications field, including government departments, carriers, investors and industry analysts, to discuss the latest trends in the communications industry.