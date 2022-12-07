Climate crisis calls for innovation, green tech

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the opening session of the 2022 World Science Forum. (Image source: Presidency)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has challenged the global scientific community to find innovations and green tech-driven solutions for the challenges humanity faces, including the climate change crisis.

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address to kick-off the World Science Forum (WSF), taking place in Cape Town this week.

Addressing climate change has become top priority for organisations and governments alike, with many committing to invest in environmentally-friendly initiatives to promote a carbon-free future and raise awareness of the fight against climate change.

During his address, Ramaphosa asked delegates to consider the role science should play to enable a just climate transition, minimise the social and economic impact, and secure the livelihoods of those most vulnerable to climate change.

“Innovation and green technologies must be at the forefront of our response to this challenge and must enable developing economies to exploit new growth opportunities.

“This is part of the motivation for South Africa’s significant investment in developing a hydrogen economy.”

Held under the theme “Science for Social Justice”, the gathering is being hosted for the first time in SA, with backing from the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI).

By hosting the WSF, says the DSI, the country is looking to promote global debate that inspires action, provide support for African leadership in global science policy discussions, and promote SA as a strategic partner for global science collaboration in response to societal challenges.

Ramaphosa stated that now more than ever, science is called upon to assist humanity in responding to the key challenges, including disease, climate change and food insecurity.

“We therefore need to ensure this forum will not only be a platform for vibrant discussion, but will also lead to concrete actions harnessing science as an instrument for social justice.”

He added that the theme of the WSF should guide the deliberations. “This theme expresses our conviction that inequality within and between countries is neither just nor sustainable.

“Science progresses when nations work together. It is through collaboration and cooperation in the scientific field and beyond that we are able to make headway, to solve the problems that beset our world.

“As this is the first World Science Forum to take place in Africa, we hope it will contribute to advancing the African agenda for science, affirming the crucial contributions Africa has to make in enriching global science.”