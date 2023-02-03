AWS invites African start-ups to apply for space accelerator

Cloud computing giant Amazon Web Services (AWS) is inviting space start-ups in Africa and across the globe that are looking to power their space missions using AWS, to apply for its AWS Space Accelerator.

Now in its third year, the four-week hybrid business support programme seeks to provide technical, business and mentoring resources to space start-ups. It helps empower them by providing access to the AWS platform, to allow them to solve the biggest challenges in the space industry.

This year, the AWS Space Accelerator says it will call on teams and resources across Amazon to help emerging start-ups focus on cloud-powered solutions that support the use of space as a sustainable and usable environment for years to come, as well as solutions that positively impact life on earth.

“AWS will deliver the 2023 AWS Space Accelerator in collaboration with TechConnect, a global research and innovation leader with more than 20 years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities,” says Clint Crosier, director of aerospace and satellite at AWS.

“TechConnect will lend expertise in venture capital, global market expertise and start-up acceleration, to help the selected start-ups through an intensive, advanced curriculum specially designed to accelerate their growth using AWS.”

In the first 60 years of humankind’s entry into space, the United Nations documented fewer than 8 000 objects launched into space, says AWS. In the last five years, that number has increased to over 14 000 − and the trend isn’t slowing.

To support continued innovation, the industry needs solutions that enable the long-term sustainability of operations in space, and will help humans continue to benefit from the insights obtained from space-based data and scientific discovery, it comments.

“When applying for this opportunity, we invite start-ups to propose innovative missions for a variety of applications across the industry that focus on sustainability for space and sustainability from space,” notes Amber Nightengale, national security and space director at AWS.

“These may include solutions that support long-term sustainability of space operations, as well as those that positively impact sustainability and climate goals here on earth. We look for start-ups with the highest potential to make a global impact, those who are most able to capture value from the programme, and those with the best fit for AWS.”

While previous iterations of the AWS Space Accelerator were entirely virtual, 2023 will include an in-person “Week Zero” to kick off the programme in April, as well as an in-person demo day in July. The AWS Space Accelerator will include up to 15 start-ups, rather than 10 as in previous years.

The application period for the 2023 AWS Space Accelerator closes on 6 March. The four-week programme is scheduled to officially start in May.