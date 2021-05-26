Innovative start-ups to get UCT kick-start

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT’s) GSB Solution Space has selected 10 start-ups to participate in the annual E-Track Programme, a three-part venture acceleration and capacity-building initiative designed to help build scalable businesses.

Established by the UCT GSB Solution Space in partnership with messaging app ayoba, the E-Track Programme aims to support start-ups and entrepreneurs across Africa with a 12-week venture acceleration programme.

The three-phase initiative is targeted at high-impact individuals, aspiring entrepreneurs and experienced business founders. Selected finalists will move onto the second phase of the accelerator.

“We are encouraged by the resilience we have witnessed among entrepreneurs in phase one,” says Shiela Yabo, programme manager at UCT GSB Solution Space. “We are looking forward to the journey with start-ups as they prepare to launch and grow their ventures, in the next phase.”

The selected start-ups are:

VeriDev: An online platform that builds Web sites and apps for businesses.

Spekboom: A venture setting out to redistribute global online travel booking commissions to local tourism providers.

Fortis Biohacking: An interactive app that facilitates health and performance data management.

Desert Green Africa: A start-up offering end-to-end optimisation of the informal agricultural value chain.

Noosi: A start-up making quality home-based healthcare more accessible.

Bility Solutions: A venture enabling reliable and safe management procedures for events and logistics.

MariHealth Solutions: Aimed at improving aqua-culture productivity through marine health monitoring and management systems.

Smart Box By Line of Sight Technology: An app providing real-time, smart medicine and first-aid control.

Wubuntu: A start-up driving intercultural empowerment between African and Chinese youth through immersive tours and online learning.

Radian Technologies: A software-enabling business offering transformation services through Internet of things solutions.