eBook: Five myths about identity governance

As years have gone by, technology has advanced and the threats enterprises face have changed, there’s also been a paradigm shift that affects how organisations protect themselves. When firewalls and physical perimeters used to be enough, now the attack vector of choice for hackers has become the most prevalent point of access in an organisation: people. And so new methods of protection arose, such as provisioning and access management.

But, amid all the change, many organisations were left confused about just how to combat the threats facing them.

Over the past decade, the identity governance space has evolved and matured, changing with the world around it. But some myths have persisted, and these misconceptions have, in some cases, been misleading organisations on how they should be protecting themselves. This eBook examines these myths.