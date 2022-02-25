Marisa Jansen van Vuuren joins Dimension Data

Marisa Jansen van Vuuren, SVP Marketing and Demand Generation, Middle East and Africa (CMO, MEA), Dimension Data.

Leading IT services provider Dimension Data has announced the appointment of Marisa Jansen van Vuuren to the position of SVP Marketing and Demand Generation, Middle East and Africa (CMO, MEA). She succeeds Manelisa Mavuso who remains in the group, recently appointed MD of Mweb.

Jansen van Vuuren’s appointment follows an 18-year career spanning design, brand, marketing and sponsorship strategy. Notably she delivered the refresh of Dimension Data’s brand identity and framework in 2010 and received the Orchid Award for the best brand campaign of the week in 2011. Over the last decade, she led the strategy and activation of NTT’s partnerships with Red Bull Basement and Tour de France, the latter receiving seven international marketing awards. She recently held the position of SVP Global Brand and Major Projects for NTT and led the 2019 global brand strategy that saw NTT consolidate over 30 brands.

With the newfound responsibility, Jansen van Vuuren will drive Dimension Data’s growth objectives and strategically align the MEA marketing strategy to NTT’s global ambitions.

“I’m excited to bring Marisa on board to support our growth objectives in the region and create stronger alignment with our parent company NTT. Her experience across the group is invaluable and her work on previous strategic and innovation projects will bring a fresh perspective to our marketing and demand generation campaigns,” says Werner Kapp, CEO Dimension Data MEA.

Jansen van Vuuren will lead the marketing team across the Middle East and Africa and will report into Kapp as part of the MEA Executive Committee. She will also serve on NTT’s global marketing leadership team, reporting to Matt Preschern, Global Chief Marketing and Demand Generation Officer. She says: “Having played a lead role in shaping the brand identity and telling the Dimension Data story for so many years, I’m excited to be back where it all started. By leveraging our local knowledge and combining it with the scale of NTT’s digital demand engine, we’ll have an unprecedented opportunity to create positive momentum in the market.”

Jansen van Vuuren is passionate about empowering the female leaders of tomorrow and does non-executive work for a venture capital fund in Australia, playing an advisory role to SMEs in building marketing strategies for growth.