AWS signs data governance partnership with Dell

American multinational tech company Dell Technologies has formed an alliance with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to develop Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS, to help organisations protect their data from ransomware attacks.

The solution, available globally through the AWS Marketplace, provides organisations with multiple layers of protection that allow AWS customers to quickly resume normal business operations after a cyber attack.

Since the onset of the pandemic, ransomware attacks across the globe increased by nearly 500% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to Bitdefender's 2020 Consumer Threat Landscape.

The average ransom payment has also continued to climb, up 43% to an average of over $200 000.

According to Dell, the new solution moves a customer’s critical data away from the attack surface, physically isolating it with a secure, automated operational air gap.

Unlike standard backup solutions, this air gap locks down management interfaces, requiring separate security credentials and multi-factor authentication for access.

“Dell Technologies’ cyber recovery solution will help our joint customers face the threat of ransomware and other cyber attacks,” says Sabina Joseph, GM of Americas Technology Partners at AWS.

“Through Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS, our customers can now have access to a data vault they can purchase and immediately deploy on AWS.”

The AWS Marketplace is an online software store that helps customers find, buy and start using the software and services that run on AWS. Partners use AWS Marketplace to be up and running within a few days and offer their software products to customers around the world, according to AWS.

“Having strong relationships with global technology experts, such as Dell Technologies and AWS, ensures our cloud operations always remain safe, sound and secure,” says Jason Sandery, executive manager, cloud services, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, a client of Dell and AWS.

“Using a cloud cyber recovery solution gives us the confidence that our data remains protected from highly-destructive cyber threats, like ransomware, and overall uplifts our risk resilience and operational efficiency.”