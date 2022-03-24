SLVA, MazeBolt Technologies partner to eliminate DDoS attacks

Patrick Evans

SLVA Cybersecurity has been appointed as an official partner for MazeBolt Technologies, a cyber security firm with a method patent for distributed denial of service (DDoS) defences.

According to MazeBolt Technologies, its solutions guard against DDoS attacks to “the point of virtual elimination of risk”.

The solution automatically mitigates DDoS vulnerabilities across the attack surface, eliminating the DDoS risk to less than a 2% chance.

Its method patent extends to MazeBolt Radar including the Proactive Feedback Module, which is integrated into an organisation’s existing DDoS mitigation system. The solution controls and secures the entire production network, anticipating exposures and closing them down in real-time before being exploited.

DDoS attacks surging

A SEACOM report revealed that globally DDoS attacks have increased more than 175% in the last quarter of last year alone, with attacks across Africa tripling in the same time period.

This, the report says, means that a ‘black swan’ event, or an unpredictable event that is beyond what is expected of a situation and has potentially severe consequences, is an inevitability.

Patrick Evans, CEO of SLVA Cybersecurity, says DDoS attacks will cost organisations their reputations and their livelihoods, and many will be unable to recover from the ransom demands or extended system outages, ultimately costing them customers.

Following its recent partnership with BullWall, Evans says his organisation is adding this solution to its cybersecurity stable, as it will enable clients to become more resilient and ensure business continuity in the face of DDoS, ransom and ransomware attacks.

Although unsophisticated, DDoS attacks are increasingly being used as a red herring for more severe cyber security threats, holding organisations to ransom, he adds.“The threats cause crippling downtime and cost organisations millions in lost revenue and remediation,” he ends.