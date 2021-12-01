e4 announces international expansion to the UK

Simon Slater, e4 Executive Director.

After 21 successful years in the South African PropTech industry, digitalisation specialist e4 is expanding into European markets. Having recently launched a new group in the UK, long-standing executive director from South Africa, Simon Slater, has relocated to the UK to head up the venture.

Slater’s focus will be on building e4's relationship with various mortgage lenders, conveyancing firms and other partners in the UK. He will be supported by a global team of analysts, developers and staff to help build out the new group. “Having worked on international opportunities remotely now for the past two years, we are at a stage where we need to rapidly set up a full client team on the ground in the UK and grow the international development teams in Mauritius to develop UK solutions. It is tremendously exciting to see the potential of the tech know-how and experience that we can bring to a new, advanced market.”

As one of the pioneers of property digitalisation, in South Africa e4 has established a significant client base including major South African lenders and law firms and has identified a similar opportunity in the UK market. “We are taking a strong combination of skillsets into a brand new market, using our knowledge to build and create core localised PropTech solutions. It is early days, but we have good momentum and great partners, with a fantastic roadmap ahead,” says Slater.

What began as a start-up in a fledgling tech space over 20 years ago, when technology was in its infancy, e4 has grown into South Africa’s leading PropTech platform and solutions provider, with employees now working across the globe. e4’s customised solutions and niche expertise in PropTech SaaS has played a huge role in propelling the local real estate industry forward. In conclusion, Slater commented: “We are setting our clients up for the future of mortgage processing and transaction management as the world’s most valuable industry – real estate – undergoes a long-awaited digital transformation. With the backing of e4 in South Africa, we are ideally placed to make a real difference in the UK PropTech market.”