Prof Marwala heads to Japan on UN assignment

Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, incoming rector of the United Nations University.

Professor Tshilidzi Marwala has been appointed as rector of the United Nations University (UNU) in Tokyo, Japan.

Marwala will be the seventh rector of the UNU, as of 1 March 2023. UNU is a global think tank with 13 institutes in 12 countries.

The institution supports efforts to resolve the pressing global challenges of human development and welfare that are the concern of the United Nations.

“The decision to appoint Marwala was taken after an extensive international search process. Professor Marwala will succeed Professor David M Malone of Canada, who has served as UNU rector since 2013,” reads a statement from the United Nations.

Marwala, who is University Johannesburg vice-chancellor, is globally recognised for his drive to use emerging technologies as a catalyst for development, in his capacity as deputy chairman of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Earlier this year, Marwala was named IT Personality of the Year at the Institute of IT Professionals SA (IITPSA) President's Awards for 2021.

The accolade recognises an IT professional who has made a significant contribution to the industry. It is presented by the IITPSA, in association with ITWeb, the Gordon Institute of Business Science and EngineerIT.

Among his qualifications, Marwala holds a doctorate specialising in artificial intelligence and engineering from the University of Cambridge, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pretoria and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering (magna cum laude) from Case Western Reserve University.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and parliamentarians have congratulated Marwala, wishing him well in his next assignment.

“The president describes this appointment as well deserved, referring to Prof Marwala as an accomplished intellectual, having obtained numerous academic qualifications from various universities nationally and internationally, and having held various key roles in the global academic landscape for development,” reads a statement from the Presidency.

Elleck Nchabeleng, chairperson of the committee on education and technology, sports, arts and culture, also wished Marwala well.

“We are excited as South Africans on this appointment, as it is a vindication that indeed South Africa’s higher education is on solid ground, and that we have a lot to offer the world. Prof Marwala’s appointment comes at a good time, when the world − particularly the global south − is grappling with the fourth industrial revolution, a field of specialisation for the professor.

“His vast knowledge in the world machinations will be beneficial to a larger global audience. We are very excited but disappointed that he is vacating the University of Johannesburg, which he was able to consistently position among the top five in the country and top 500 in the world.”