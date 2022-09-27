ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit scheduled for 1 November

A wide range of trends reshaped the digital world over the last few years, including multi-cloud, big data, edge and more. And at the heart of all these innovations, lies the data centre, which is responsible for hosting, managing and delivering critical business data and cloud solutions to workforces around the world.

Moreover, as entities in every sector innovate, scale and build resilience at an accelerated pace, the demand for network, server compute and storage resources is greater than ever before. And while at one time, cloud was seen as part of an organisation’s IT or technology strategy, today, it forms part of the entire enterprise strategy.

It could be argued that it is the core of the business, because cloud is key to fuelling innovation and enhancing customer and employee experiences. It is also a major differentiator when it comes to keeping ahead of the competition.

Cloud is the firm foundation on which digital enterprises are built and is the anchor that keeps them steady, which makes it even more important for all businesses on the path to becoming digital, and for those who are already digital-first.

With this in mind, the ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2022, to be held at The Capital On The Park in Sandton on 1 November, will examine the relationship between data centres, cloud and DevOps when it comes to accelerating change as enterprises put more focus on innovation in a bid to stay ahead of the competition by providing advanced products and offering top-of-the-range services to their customers.

This leading event for IT infrastructure professionals and business innovators in South Africa will explore myriad enterprise-critical topics, such as the state of data centres in Africa and the world in general; simplifying cloud adoption journeys; multi-cloud; public, private and hybrid cloud; cloud repatriation; cloud sovereignty; cloud security and compliance; automation; data centre modernisation; enterprise agility; containers; DevSecOps and the state of innovation on the African continent.

Furthermore, because skills and infrastructure are at the heart of ensuring and implementing an effective cloud strategy, speakers will delve into the role data centres and centres of excellence play in the success of enterprises in this digital era and in enabling accelerated innovation.

“Because the data centre remains the lifeblood of any organisation, it has become crucial to the delivery of IT services, connecting and providing storage for a growing number of devices, users and workloads, which are producing exponentially more data than ever before,” says Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb.

Today’s modern, heterogeneous data centres have changed dramatically from what they were a few years ago in terms of technology advancements, complexity and scale, and companies need help in navigating the new, cloud-first, digital world.

The event will unpack all these issues and more, and will bring together local and international experts, as well as delegates from top organisations, to network and share their insights about the latest technologies, solutions and trends.