Arcserve introduces N Series appliances, offering enterprise-level integrated data protection, recovery, cyber security

Arcserve Southern Africa has revealed that Arcserve, the world's most experienced ransomware protection and unified data resilience platform provider, today announced it has expanded its N Series range. The solutions comprehensively offer organisations integrated backup, recovery and ransomware protection to protect their digital assets.

Arcserve N Series hyper-converged data protection appliances combine orchestrated recovery using Arcserve UDP, the flexible scale-out design of Nutanix, and ransomware protection of the backup system with Sophos Intercept X Advanced cyber security.

Converging industry-leading data protection technologies in a single appliance, the new Arcserve N Series allows organisations to simplify their IT environments and secure data with an all-in-one backup and recovery appliance. Arcserve N Series enables customers to protect any type and number of workloads across physical, virtual and cloud environments.

Businesses are challenged to manage exponential data growth and maintain the high performance of critical systems while protecting vital information from ever-increasing ransomware threats. Available immediately, the new N Series appliances, named N1100-4, and N1200-4, offer a new approach to storing, managing and protecting data that reduces complexity and TCO:

Simplicity: As hyper-converged data protection appliances from one vendor, the solutions offer a single point of contact, eliminating the need to work with multiple vendors and offering a seamless experience. The new appliances can manage data protection from a unified management console using Nutanix Prism, an automated control plane that generates actionable insights across the entire environment.

Scalability: The hyper-converged Nutanix infrastructure delivers high-performance, flexible scale-out storage to add capacity and compute on the fly, eliminating any need to plan and over-provision for unneeded capacity. Performance at scale is managed optimally with consistent performance irrespective of the scale-out state, unlike systems whose performance experience degradation with scale. A hyper-converged and unified architecture eliminates frequent additions or changes to computing resources, often required to optimise system performance.

Security: The solution offers proven recovery and market-leading Sophos cyber security to protect the backup system. It includes signature-based and signatureless malware detection, a deep learning neural network, anti-exploit technology, CryptoGuard anti-ransomware and WipeGuard technologies to stop the broadest range of threats. Organisations can back up data on a security-hardened platform, isolate backups from their production environment and safeguard backups with immutable storage.

Byron Horn-Botha, Business Unit Head, Arcserve Southern Africa, says: “Arcserve is removing the 'do it yourself' complexity of building and strategising a comprehensive data protection solution that includes a resilient platform, scalability needs for an expanding protection landscape and cyber security needs. Arcserve is the only vendor that can currently offer this solution in a fully integrated fashion."



