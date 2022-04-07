Innovation meets efficiency: how LG products save water, electricity

By now, every South African has been impacted by load-shedding in one way or another. And who could forget how close Cape Town came to Day Zero in 2018? The reality is that we should all consider our individual impact on water and electricity consumption and do what we can to remedy the situation.

Considering that appliances make up a significant part of a household’s electricity consumption, efforts to reduce our usage should ideally start at home. A report published by the World Water Council in 2021 showed that most surveyed households in the City of Johannesburg did not have water-efficient appliances installed.

Combining energy-efficient appliances together with a push towards improved water and electricity consumption behaviour is incredibly important. As a leading manufacturer of innovative home appliances, LG is consistently investigating new ways to provide sustainable solutions to these challenges.

Smart technology to the rescue

We live in an age where creating eco-friendly and sustainable homes is becoming increasingly important as we consider new and innovative ways to minimise our impact on the environment. Incorporating green technology could be the answer if we want to make the most of our living space.

In our homes, innovation comes in the form of being able to control and monitor smart appliances from a single command point. Say, for instance, from the phone in your pocket. The LG ThinQ app gives owners the power to check in on any LG WiFi-connected appliance and control it from wherever they are, while also diagnosing potential issues and providing insightful information and helpful tips. The ThinQ app gives users the ability to optimise their appliances and ensure they aren’t using too much electricity. Having well-maintained products is essential for sustainable energy consumption, and connected appliances make maintenance easy.

LG inverter technology

Inverter technology is one such innovation that has yielded great success in creating environmentally friendly systems that result in less noise and less consumption of energy.

Whether it’s a fridge, washing machine, dishwasher, air conditioner or microwave, LG’s home appliances are equipped with the latest in inverter technology. This results in shortened wait times and increased accuracy when it comes to cleaning clothes, cooking nutritious meals and storing produce and other food items at the ideal temperature.

Your LG products in action

Knowing how these technological innovations work to save water and electricity is one thing, but what about when it comes to switching on your favourite LG appliance and seeing it in action?

For example, LG washing machines equipped with Inverter Direct Drive technology ensure that electricity is delivered to the working parts where it is needed. It also adjusts water levels based on specific loads, making sure nothing is wasted.

The same goes for the LG QuadWash dishwasher, whose Direct Drive Motor boosts energy efficiency while adjusting water levels to clean more fragile crockery and glassware.

Meanwhile, the LG NeoChef microwave oven uses smart inverter technology to save electricity and minimise temperature fluctuations when cooking and defrosting food. Not to be left behind in the innovation department is LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor cooling system in its refrigeration range. This helps maintain consistent temperatures, which is important to keep perishables fresher for longer. Not only is energy saved in the process, but less food is wasted.

LG’s comprehensive range of products exemplify how smart technology can make a real difference in creating and maintaining an energy-efficient and sustainable household, while saving you time and money in the long run. It's never been more important to be aware of how we impact our natural resources and make conscious decisions for the future.