Free cyber awareness and security training with MyCyberTraining

In order for cyber security measures to be effective in an organisation, all stakeholders need to be fully engaged.

Regrettably, communicating the message to employees can often be a frustrating and counter-productive exercise. With this in mind, MyCyberCare has joined forces with international training solution developer, Wizer, to offer a series of free videos that make cyber security and cyber awareness quick and easy to implement.

Simon Campbell-Young, CEO at MyCyberCare, says: “We are thrilled to be a distributor of Wizer technology in South Africa and in this capacity we are able to offer the Wizer videos to the local market at no cost. Wizer is a well-known name in the international arena and its offering is completely synergistic with the other solutions we offer as a cyber security technology provider.”

A premium paid-for upgrade ‘Boost’ version is also available with additional features, customised videos and reporting functionality. The perfect tool for companies to train their employees during on-boarding to be cyber-savvy.

The 50-plus videos on the MyCyberTraining platform equip employees with the necessary information to make wise choices with regards to their interactions online. “We have focused on some of the more common, as well as some niche, real-world scenarios showing techniques, tactics and schemes that hackers currently use to jeopardise your organisation’s security. In this fully automated training campaign, we explain how to avoid e-mail scams, ransomware, unintentional data leaks, travel and public WiFi incidents.”

Some of the topics covered in the videos are:

USB safety;

Phishing;

Social media security;

Mobile security;

Password safety; and

Insider threats.

Sign up now for your free security awareness training! https://lnkd.in/ge5XeWj

MyCyberTraining, bringing Wizer to Africa (exclusive distributor).