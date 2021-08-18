KnowBe4 brings KB4-CON to EMEA

Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy & Evangelist Africa at KnowBe4

International information security awareness training firm KnowBe4 is bringing its flagship event, KB4-CON, to Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for the first time.

The KB4-CON global event brings cyber security experts, CISOs, infosec practitioners, users and channel partners together annually for updates on cyber security trends, attack vectors, mitigation and training.

Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy & Evangelist Africa at KnowBe4, says by bringing this important event to EMEA, KnowBe4 will blend international insights and best practice with localised experiences to make the event even more relevant for organisations across EMEA.

“Europe, the Middle East and Africa all have their own unique challenges around cyber security and user awareness and training, so KB4-CON EMEA will include presentations tailored to address these,” says Collard, who will address a partner session during the day.

CISOs, security awareness training program administrators and infosec professionals in the EMEA region will benefit from talks by two of the most well-known figures in cyber security, Mikko Hyppönen and Kevin Mitnick, as well as demos of advanced cyber security solutions.

Hyppönen, international cyber security expert and Chief Research Officer at F-Secure, will assess whether the internet was the best or worst innovation of our lifetime, outlining how our global networks are being threatened by surveillance and crime; and KnowBe4’s CIO Colin Murphy will sit down with the world-renowned Kevin Mitnick to discuss the latest trends hackers are using to social engineer end-users. At one point during his life, Mitnick was the FBI’s most wanted hacker, and in this session, he will show that it takes one to know one. Mitnick will reveal social engineering tradecraft and insights and wow attendees with a live hacking demonstration.

Greg Kras, Chief Cloud Officer & Chief Product Officer at KnowBe4, will introduce the Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training Platform, and Chris Cline, Director of Product Management at KnowBe4 will outline the benefits of PhishER to identify and respond to user e-mail threats faster.

Afternoon sessions for KnowBe4 customers and channel partners will deep dive into the KnowBe4 product roadmap, how to add value for customers and how to improve security culture and security awareness training. During these sessions, Collard will speak on the future of workplace security.

KB4-CON EMEA is a free, virtual, single-day event to be held on Thursday, 23 September. For more information and to register for this event, click here.