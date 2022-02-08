Limpopo’s last analogue TV transmitter switched off

Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni today embarked on a switch-off of the last SABC analogue transmitter in Limpopo, making way for the continued implementation of the move to digital TV.

This, in line with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies’ plan toexpeditethe country’s years-long delayed Broadcast Digital Migration (BDM) programme.

With Limpopo, Ntshavheni’s ministry has switched-off analogue transmission in a total of five provinces, to date. Other provinces to go digital include Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Mpumalanga, according to the department.

It notes the minister is in the process of switching off all analogue transmitters in the country by the end of March 2022, as determined by president Cyril Ramaphosa in his 2021 State of the Nation Address.

“In order to ensure 80% of the population have access to the internet by 2024, freeing of spectrum currently occupied by broadcasters for allocation to telcos is critical,” says the DCDT.

“The Broadcast Digital Migration and analogue switch-off programme is an important step to drive down the cost to communicate and ensure the majority of South African citizens enjoy the benefits of affordable internet.

“By migrating from analogue to digital television, South Africa will have fulfilled her international obligation, as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) expects all countries to efficiently use spectrum as a scarce national resource. Migrating will further ensure improved media quality of service and unleash developmental opportunities.

“All South Africans deserve a pleasant TV watching experience with a clear picture quality, more free-to-air channels, SABC radio station of their choice irrespective of where they are in the country, as well as improved pay and subscription TV.”

The DCDT is custodian of the BDM programme, and charged with overseeing its rollout.

After missing the ITU-mandated June 2015 migration deadline, SA is playing catch-up. Additionally, the country’s analogue switch-off process has been hampered by a series of missteps, including controversies and leadership changes that delayed the process.

SA’s digital migration is important because it will allow for the spectrum dividend occupied by the analogue signals to be freed up for mobile broadband services.

To ensure indigent households are not left behind, government has committed to subsidise digital migration set-top boxes (STBs) for those households with an income of R3 500 per month or less. Qualifying households are required to register for these devices at their nearest SA Post Office branch.

In a statement, the SA Post Office says it’s not too late for those households that missed the 31 October 2021 cut-off date to register for subsidised-STBs to apply.

Says SAPO: “It is expected that the analogue television broadcast signals will be switched off by 1 April 2022. The goal is to install decoders at all the households that applied before 31 October 2021.

“Once the analogue signal has been switched off, a decoder will be required for most television sets. Viewers who already use a decoder will not be affected.”

The minister has also called on qualifying households with an income of R3 500 or less to register for government assistance.

For more information, households can visit their nearest post office branch.

Alternatively, they can register by clicking here, WhatsApp on 0600 625 458 or by calling the DTT call centre on 0860 736 832 for more information.