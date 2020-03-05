DAC Systems leads the way with Microsoft

Established in 1995, DAC Systems is one of the leading Microsoft Gold Certified Systems Integrators in SA. Now that the two locally launched Microsoft Azure data centres are approaching their first anniversary, having access to such a skilled partner is vital to achieving that much-needed competitive advantage.

More companies, irrespective of size and industry sector, are reaping the benefits of going the cloud route. However, some are struggling to make the transition. There are just so many choices, options and solutions, each with a focus on different aspects of the business environment.

This is where DAC Systems’ expertise comes in.

By providing decision-makers with access to a team of experienced and knowledgeable analysts, DAC becomes an invaluable ally as organisations embark on their digital transformation journey. Whether it is Dynamics 365 or Office 365, DAC understands how to align business goals with Microsoft’s technology innovations.

DAC Systems is proud of its leadership in the deployment of Dynamics 365 and Office 365, and its reputation for delivering fit for purpose technology solutions.

Take Dynamics 365 as an example. This integrated business applications platform features all the relevant enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management functionality that an SME or large enterprise needs.

It gives companies an environment in which they can grow, evolve and transform. By linking specific business functions such as sales, financials, marketing, customer insights and project service automation, a company can innovate more rapidly because they have sight of all the data needed for effective decision-making.

Similarly, Office 365 works anywhere, anytime and on any device which brings the cloud versions of Microsoft’s communication and collaboration products together. And like all cloud-based solutions, companies always have access to the latest versions that scale according to their needs.

But business is not only about technology. As a proud Level 1 B-BBEE supplier, DAC Systems understands the value of investing in its people. By continually upskilling its employees, DAC gives its customers the peace of mind that they always have access to highly qualified technicians and consultants, who create the most innovative digital solutions integrated into existing business operations.