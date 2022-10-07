Securicom obtains Fortinet’s Engage Preferred Services Partner designation

Securicom, a leading managed security solutions provider based in South Africa, covering the African and Middle Eastern markets, today announced it has been named an Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) within Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. This designation demonstrates Securicom’s ability to expertly deploy, operate and maintain end-to-end security solutions that protect customers’ investments.

As an Engage Preferred Services Partner, Securicom receives access to specialised training and direct assistance from Fortinet experts to build new skills in providing advanced end-to-end security support for their customers, including those with rapidly evolving and expanding network infrastructures. Securicom can also collaborate directly with Fortinet Professional Support experts on implementations to leverage Fortinet best-practice methodologies, resulting in increased expertise and visibility, while developing a more robust service portfolio.

“Securicom is honoured to have been named a Fortinet Engage Preferred Services Partner,” says Richard Broeke, Securicom Managing Director. “Our long partnership with this global leader in broad, integrated and automated cyber security solutions is extremely valuable to Securicom, as we are now able to go above and beyond for our customers as a result. We strive for excellence; thus, we partner with the best in the business.”

“The Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) programme empowers Securicom to provide its clients with the best possible managed security. The programme gives Securicom access to the best technology, but also specialised training and direct assistance from Fortinet to ensure our team is skilled enough to provide the best possible protection for our customers,” Broeke adds.

“We are grateful to our relationship with Fortinet, but also the dedication of our team who have taken full advantage of all that the programme offers; improving their skills to ensure they are well versed in the Fortinet offering,” he concludes.

“Securicom are experts in delivering Fortinet’s solutions to their customers across all vertical segments. Thanks to the full access to Fortinet’s portfolio, they can support any complex deployment requirements and deliver exceptional levels of support and service in both appliance and cloud-based managed security service implementations. Their achievement as an Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) solidifies their commitment to their customers to provide the best possible protection as they continue to expand their Security Services portfolio,” says Thorsten Busacker, SP and Telco Manager South Africa, Fortinet.

A programme focused on enabling opportunities for partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer demands created by work-from-anywhere models and hybrid IT environments through Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The programme is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique to Fortinet’s expansive portfolio of Security Fabric solutions across networks, endpoints and clouds.

In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable and rewarding relationships to differentiate from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner Program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customisable programmes and accelerate partner growth.