Bolt looking to hire 700 employees globally

Markus Villig, CEO and founder of Bolt.

Global e-hailing firm Bolt says it has witnessed over 200% growth from the period prior to the pandemic, and is looking to fill hundreds of open roles, as it continues with its global expansion plans.

Providing an overview of its impact on the African continent and across the globe, the Estonia-headquartered digital economy firm says it is now available in 45 countries and over 500 cities across Europe and Africa.

In a statement, the company says it is looking to hire 700 more employees by the end of the year, as it marks its ninth anniversary since Markus Villig founded the company in 2013.

In January, Bolt secured its largest funding to date, of €628 million (R11 billion), led by Sequoia and Fidelity Management, which the company has used to accelerate its growth plans.

It has opened several new offices over the past year, including engineering hubs in various parts of the globe.

The funding has seen it further expand across SA and the African continent. It now has a presence in all nine provinces and more than 23 cities across SA, with seven categories and two product offerings (ride-hailing and food delivery services).

Bolt SA country manager Takura Malaba says: “In a country where unemployment continues to be a challenge, Bolt is committed to offering earning opportunities to the over 40 000 drivers already earning through the app.

“As the app grows, we are also looking at growing other products, which include Bolt Food, to ensure we continue offering convenience to all at a push of a button in any city they may be in.”

While the company has not disclosed the number of local customers, it says globally, it tripled its customer count to over 100 million since the beginning of 2020, and added more than two million new drivers to the platform, and further doubled the size of its workforce to over 3 000 employees.

Bolt CEO and founder Villig says: “The pandemic was the biggest economic shock in generations, so hitting milestones like 100 million customers and operations in over 500 cities are achievements we’re really proud of.”

Despite introducing a "Women Only" service last year, Bolt’s South African customers set up an online campaign, in March this year, urging its company leaders to verify and vet its drivers more efficiently.

The campaign came after a young woman took to Twitter in February to share what she said was her friend’s sexual harassment experience with a Bolt driver. The incident later resulted in the driver being arrested.

The company has also been at loggerheads with its driver partners, with many protests being held locally by e-hailing drivers and operators over the last few years, as drivers protested against low wages and what they call “exploitation”.