Pick n Pay migrates IT infrastructure to AWS

Retailer Pick n Pay has migrated its entire on-premise information technology infrastructure to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In a statement, AWS says Pick n Pay worked with Lemongrass Consulting – an AWS Premier consulting partner with migration and SAP Consulting Competencies – to migrate its on-premises SAP environment to AWS and implement a modern SAP HANA platform.

According to the US-based cloud computing giant, moving to the cloud will enable Pick n Pay to streamline its operations and modernise the supply chain network for its stores, develop new digital customer experiences in omnichannel grocery, and expand into new areas of business.

AWS opened data centre regions in South Africa in 2020.

“Leveraging the cloud to achieve greater operational efficiency and improved customer experiences is a game-changing strategy for Pick n Pay and the South African retail sector. The cloud will help us stay relevant and accessible in a high-volume, low-margin marketplace that demands efficiency above all else,” says Chris Shortt, chief information and technology officer at Pick n Pay.

“In addition, the new cloud-based business intelligence platform enables us to make even more data-driven decisions that can help us deliver lower prices and more value to our customers.”

The retailer is using AWS’ cloud services – including compute, storage, databases, analytics and business intelligence, and AWS Marketplace – to automate Pick n Pay’s operations, deliver real-time insights, and identify and purchase AWS Partner Network offerings.

According to AWS, by analysing data in the cloud, the retailer can forecast demand, identify customer patterns and sentiment, and improve the in-store and online shopping experience for customers.

“We are seeing a fundamental change in how consumer goods companies run their technology infrastructures,” says Chris Erasmus, country manager of South Africa at AWS.

“Pick n Pay is the first South African retailer to join the thousands of customers that run SAP on AWS.

"We look forward to working with Pick n Pay on its SAP and digital transformation strategies that will help speed the introduction of new cloud-based customer experiences like its mobile app, tailored shopping, and personalised offers that deepen the consumer relationship.”