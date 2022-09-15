Global firm Inspired Testing opens doors for talented employee

Principal test architect Rishen Moodley.

Inspired Testing’s global footprint has enabled talented Principal Test Architect Rishen Moodley to achieve a lifelong ambition of moving to the United Kingdom from his native South Africa. Moodley serves as a Principal Consultant specialising in performance testing at the London office of Inspired Testing.

“I’ve been working with international clients since early on in my career,” explains Moodley. “It has always been an ambition of mine to move to the UK, and I knew the opportunity existed within Inspired Testing as a global company. Once I felt that the time was right for me and my family, I welcomed the opportunity to move to the UK with the support of Inspired Testing.”

Moodley currently divides his time between Inspired Testing’s London office and various client sites. He enjoys the good vibe of his neighbourhood in London with its diverse international community. "You can meet a new person from a different part of the world here every day," he says, adding: "I do miss being able to say 'howzit!' to people. It’s not really a thing here!" His new home is close to Wembley stadium, and he takes pleasure in attending events and basking in the atmosphere surrounding the stadium. "The infrastructure here is great, which makes travelling very easy. We enjoy going on sightseeing trips as a family, and I get to spend time with my children outside. It turns dark here much later than in South Africa and I love the freedom to take my children outside and explore our neighbourhood. We’re not constrained only to our own house and yard here."

The move to London has not been without its challenges. The war in Ukraine, Visa delays and limited accommodation options at the height of the UK’s holiday season tested the Moodley family's resolve. Relocating to a new country with two young children and your life packed into a few large suitcases is no small feat. "I’m so thankful to have my wife along on this journey. I couldn’t have done it without her," he says.

"I’m proud to have achieved the goals I set myself a long time ago," Moodley tells us. "I started my career as an intern. I was very introverted which made things hard, but I was determined to make the most of my opportunities. I worked as a performance test engineer, but saw the opportunities in test automation, so I made sure to add that to my skill set. As I progressed through my career, I always had one thing in my mind: always say yes to opportunities, even if it takes you out of your comfort zone. I’m often awestruck by the amazing buildings that house major international companies lining the streets on my walk to our office in central London. I’ve come quite a long way from where I started in Durban!"

"Rishen was the natural choice for the role. The timing of this opportunity and his aspirations to move to the UK aligned perfectly. It’s great to have him as part of the UK team!" notes Bruce Zaayman, Director of Pre-sales.

What’s next for Moodley? "This journey with Inspired Testing has been great," he answers. "On a professional level, I now have so many opportunities and I get a lot of international exposure through the diverse work environment. At Inspired Testing, you are always encouraged to be involved and gain experience beyond the projects you’re currently working on. I’m sure that I’ll keep growing and gain more experience." He adds: "I look forward to seeing my colleagues make similar career moves to grow and expand their skill set. Inspired Testing is an international company with great opportunities. You shouldn’t let your comfort zone hold you back."