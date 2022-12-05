Sybrin certified as a TCIB Payments Scheme integrator

Sybrin is proud to announce that we are a certified integrator for the BankservAfrica TCIB (Transactions Cleared on an Immediate Basis) Payments Scheme. We'll be taking an active role in promoting and enabling the scheme’s ecosystem across the SADC region and beyond.

“Sybrin is highly invested in the African digital renaissance for financial inclusion – with low cost and access to financial services, backed by an interoperable technology at its core, as key ingredients for its success. Sybrin is the service provider of three Clearing House Switches in Africa, namely Zambia, Kenya and Lesotho (all either on ISO 20022, or imminent). With TCIB underpinned by ISO 20022, and with most of the biggest banks in Zambia as clients, supported by our local office there, we believe that Sybrin is well placed to add TCIB as an additional payment rail to the Zambian Electronic Clearing House (ZECHL). We are eager to help any SADC TCIB participant integrate with TCIB and provide them with any of their customer onboarding requirements as well," says Brendon Paul, CEO of Sybrin Systems.

We look forward to joining BankservAfrica in their efforts to simplify the enablement of the BankservAfrica TCIB, and working closely with their teams. Read their full announcement here: https://www.bankservafrica.com/blog/post/sybrin-certified-as-a-tcib-payments-scheme-in