New video highlights vital role innovative technologies play in dynamic remote work environment

Enabling a dynamic and productive remote workforce during a pandemic required a host of innovative technologies that have changed how many modern businesses work, according to a new video produced by CompTIA, the non-profit association for the IT industry and workforce.

The video, titled: "How innovative technologies are changing the way we work," features a collection of real-world scenarios to show what emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cyber security, drones, internet of things (IOT) and software as a service (SaaS) can do when used to help enable the workforce of the future.

“The way these technologies are delivered is like connective tissue. A lot of people don’t realise the interesting things we can do today. We want to illustrate the more we know about the capacity and capabilities of technologies gives us the opportunity to do more,” said Juan Fernandez, CEO of MSP Growth Coalition and co-chair of CompTIA’s Channel Development Advisory Council.

The new video was a unique initiative, bringing together CompTIA’s Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Business Applications, Channel Development, Cybersecurity, Drones, and IoT Advisory Councils who all collaborated on a single project.

“CompTIA has created a valuable means for industry leaders to collaborate via their councils’ programme. The thought leadership that is produced via these teams is remarkable and unbeatable,” said Jill Klein, head of emerging technology and IOT at Sirius, a CDW company.

CompTIA’s seven advisory councils plan to continue their collaboration to create additional Tech Together content to demonstrate how emerging technologies work together to solve problems and create new opportunities.

“Our global membership communities and our industry advisory councils bring together experts and leaders from around the world,” said Deborah Schildkraut, vice-president of global community engagement at CompTIA. “This project was to demonstrate how the pandemic period posed new opportunities for the interconnectivity of different forms of technology working together to solve every day needs. We hope this video inspires solution providers and their clients to think about new ways that technology can solve customer challenges. Along with videos, our member-led groups produce a range of valuable resources for the dynamic technology industry and for those thinking about careers in tech.”

To view this video and others from CompTIA, visit https://www.youtube.com/@CompTIACommunity/videos.

For more information on CompTIA Advisory Councils and Regional Communities, visit https://www.comptia.org/membership/communities-and-councils.

