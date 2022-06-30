Cybereason warns against ransomware attacks from Black Basta gang

Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Cybereason, Lior Div.

Cybereason, the XDR company, has issued a global threat alert advisory, warning global organisations about a rise in ransomware attacks from the Black Basta gang. The Black Basta gang emerged in April 2022 and has victimised nearly 50 companies in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Organisations in English-speaking countries appear to be targets. Cybereason assesses the threat level of ransomware attacks against global organisations today being severe.

Lior Div, Cybereason CEO and co-founder, says since Black Basta is relatively new, not a lot is known about the group. "Due to their rapid ascension and the precision of their attacks, Black Basta is likely operated by former members of the defunct Conti and REvil gangs, the two most profitable ransomware gangs in 2021.”

Black Basta has been using the double extortion scheme on their victims and some of their ransom demands have exceeded $1 million. Double extortion works when attackers penetrate a victim’s network, steal sensitive information by moving laterally through organisations and threaten to publish the stolen data unless the ransom demand is paid.

Ransomware attacks can be stopped. Cybereason offers these recommendations to organisations to reduce their risks: