Infinite Computer Solutions buys former Yahoo Small Business portfolio

Infinite Computer Solutions, a global technology company, has acquired the Small Business Essentials portfolio from Verizon, formerly known as Yahoo Small Business.

In November last year, Yahoo Small Business, a division of Verizon Business, announced it will officially adopt the name Verizon Small Business Essentials, and continue to provide small businesses with personalised tools designed to help them start, manage and grow their business.



With this acquisition and added investments, Infinite, a technology solution provider headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, plans to become one of the leading growth enablers for SMEs globally.

The company says it realised that it takes a lot to turn an idea into a business and then scale to build an enterprise, and for this, it plans to bring new investment into the technology stack, and utilise its global footprints as well as its digital talent pool, to help SMEs get future-ready.

Sanjay Govil, founder and chairman of Infinite Computer Solutions, says growing the business is part of this strategic acquisition, and will open new opportunities. "Our collective proficiency will help our customers move faster and smarter.”

He says the acquisition will strengthen Infinite's “DNA of platformisation”, providing the knowledge and skills in the business operations domain. Moreover, the company’s technologies will make it easier for SMEs to start, run, and grow their business.

"These capabilities will reinforce our digital platform competency, giving us an edge over digital business operations and consulting services," adds Shell Sharma, chief sales officer at Infinite.

The acquired portfolio includes e-commerce, Web hosting, domain names, Web site builder solutions, marketing promotions, and many more services to empower and succeed the business owners digitally.