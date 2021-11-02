Finastra launches online channel for innovation and collaboration: Finastra Universe – Your World. OPEN

Finastra’s online destination for innovation and collaboration is now live: Finastra Universe – Your World. OPEN. The channel invites the industry to learn, inspire and be inspired, to celebrate and network and is designed to support the journey towards unlocking the potential of finance for everyone, everywhere.

Margaret Franco, CMO at Finastra, said: “Last year, for the first time ever, Finastra’s annual series of regional flagship events, Finastra Universe, went digital. Following amazing success with thousands of attendees and over 120 panel sessions, we are taking the concept to the next level. Enter Finastra Universe – Your World. OPEN. The channel will be complemented with a series of in-person regional forums as physical events become possible again, but we’re so excited to bring an on-demand aspect to a channel that will refresh throughout the year with new insights from industry leaders. We see this as a destination to explore the industry’s most pressing topics, from digital transformation and cloud to embedded finance and banking as a service.”

The kick-off keynote from Jim Marous, Co-Publisher of The Financial Brand and Owner and Host of the Banking Transformed Podcast, explores the future of banking transformation and is available now.

Marous joins Finastra for a discussion on how cloud technology, platformification and environmental, social and governance (ESG) are shaping the future of banking.

Visitors to the Finastra Universe channel can also discover the benefits of cloud-based, data-ready solutions and an open, collaborative ecosystem across specific sectors including treasury, lending, retail and digital banking and payments. Sessions online now include:

Lending: Unlocking the power of people and businesses – Lending is a catalyst to empower, transform and connect customers with digital transformation. Finastra discusses industry disruptors, regulatory impacts and making financial equality a reality.

Payments: The evolution of the payments innovation landscape – Prepare your institution to unlock the possibilities of being a payments platform of customer connectivity, delivering the latest in fintech, API innovations and fully leveraged cloud capability.

Treasury and capital markets: Treasury and Web 3.0, are you ready ? – A look at the future of bank treasury and how financial institutions can embrace the opportunity to reinvent themselves as sponsors of innovation, entrepreneurship and purpose.

Retail and digital banking: Beyond digitisation with limitless capability – What does it take to become a next-generation financial institution? Learn how embracing an end-to-end customer journey, backed by cloud capabilities and integrated ecosystems, could improve strategies.

North American transformation: Open to connected experiences – Banks and credit unions across the US are poised to future proof their consumer strategies. Finastra talks ‘client first’ approaches to a modern digital transformation.

Tap into the fast-paced collaboration happening across the financial ecosystem at Finastra Universe – Your World. OPEN: https://www.finastra.com/finastra-universe