More Microsoft Gold competencies for InfoVerge Solutions

InfoVerge Solutions has today announced it has again achieved Microsoft Gold competencies in project and portfolio management. InfoVerge continues with its capacity, competency and growth drive within the Microsoft Partner ecosystem. Just in the past few weeks, InfoVerge was recognised by Microsoft with a Microsoft Gold and Silver membership status and later winning a Partner Award for the New or Emerging Services Partner of the Year 2021.

With several Gold competencies in demonstrating technical capabilities in Microsoft products or technologies, InfoVerge is a success story of a small, medium and micro-enterprise (SMME) and a testament that it has gained significant experience throughout its successful projects.

InfoVerge's dedication and focus has demonstrated “best-in-class” ability and a deep commitment to meet customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world.



The organisation continues to evolve its cloud offerings for both an on-premises and cloud environment and obtain strategic partnerships in the market to ensure that its customers have access to the best solutions, skills and guidance.

