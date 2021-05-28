Accelerated digital transformation and the shift to remote work have fuelled a massive adoption in cloud and SaaS applications. But the result is workers increasingly sourcing their own SaaS apps, where they may be uploading and using sensitive company information in more places.

This lack of visibility and access control means that organisations are in a reactive state, with overprovisioned accounts and hidden access risks everywhere.

SailPoint SaaS Management broadens your identity security visibility so you can uncover and mitigate hidden access risks due to shadow IT and overprovisioned accounts. Bring all SaaS apps under centralised management and governance to avoid toxic access combinations and security risks.

