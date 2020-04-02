Virtual safaris become reality during SA lockdown

Amid the nation-wide lockdown, local game reserves are giving South African citizens the chance to go on safari in the comfort of their own homes.

Tintswalo Safari Lodge and Shamwari Private Game Reserve have introduced virtual safari experiences, giving people a chance to “escape to the bush” as the lockdown rolls on.

South Africa is currently on day seven of the 21-day lockdown imposed by government as one of the measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. As of this morning, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1 380, with five people having died from the virus.

During this time, the Tintswalo management team has ensured daily virtual safaris from the Manyeleti Nature Reserve can be viewed via its social media channels – Instagram and Facebook.

According to a statement, the Manyeleti Game Reserve is known for its big five sightings, as well as its birdlife and other smaller species.

Tintswalo CEO Lisa Goosen says: “The national lockdown in South Africa has been very challenging for humans, but in the bush, nature continues undisturbed as it has since the beginning of time.

“The conservation of our nature reserves and protection of our precious wildlife remain a priority for the Tintswalo family. Within the greater Kruger region, the Tintswalo wildlife management team in the Manyeleti Nature Reserve is ‘on the beat’ in the bush throughout lockdown and continues to monitor and safeguard our vulnerable fauna and flora.

“We invite you to enjoy the freedom to escape for a while, focus on positivity, and take delight in the wonders of the African bush as inspiration for planning your next Tintswalo safari,” adds Goosen.

Taking to the Tintswalo Instagram page, Alistair Leuner, regional general manager for safari products, says the game reserve will try to do a game drive every day, to keep people at home entertained.

“We are going to go out there to try and find the big lion prides of the Manyeleti. We are going to try and find elephants, rhinos, buffalos, wild dogs or even cheetahs. We are going to keep you guys entertained at home.”

Shamwari, which is located in the Eastern Cape, is doing something similar with a daily series of filmed wildlife videos that are uploaded onto its YouTube page.

Andrew Kearney, head ranger at Shamwari, says the series is to keep the game reserve’s guests enlightened with educational wildlife videos during the lockdown.

“I’m doing a whole series of different wildlife with little snippets here and there, different subjects and different topics; hopefully it’s as educational and informative as possible.

“If there is anything that you guys really want to see, something that you want to know or something that you want filmed, please put a message on the [YouTube] link.”