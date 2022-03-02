Report: The Print Security Landscape, 2022

Quocirca’s Global Print Security Landscape 2022 report reveals that many organisations are struggling to keep up with print security demands in today’s hybrid work environment.

Home printing is creating new security concerns, exacerbated by shadow purchasing of devices. SMEs and mid-size organisations are finding it harder to keep up with print security challenges, leading to a higher incidence of print-related data loss.

This is leading to a lower confidence, particularly among SMEs, in the security of their print infrastructure. However, in Quocirca’s Print Security Maturity Index, those organisations classed as leaders that have implemented a range of technology and policy measures are seeing lower levels of data loss and have higher confidence in the security of their print infrastructure. Print manufacturers and channel partners must strengthen their security propositions for organisations of all sizes to help customers mitigate risk in the new era of hybrid work.

Please download our report to learn more.