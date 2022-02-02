Eight data hygiene tips to mark International Data Privacy Day

28 January was International Data Privacy Day – a day dedicated to reminding nations, businesses and individuals of the importance of good data protection practices. However, data privacy is really a 365-day-a-year event, and everyone who processes personal information should be constantly thinking about how to improve their data protection strategies.

To mark South Africa celebrating its first International Data Privacy Day since the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (POPIA) came into law, we have put together eight data hygiene tips to guide you in your personal information processing activities. Each tip addresses one of the conditions for lawful processing of personal information under POPIA.

Download eight data hygiene tips guide.