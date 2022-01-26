Pick n Pay offers online vehicle licence renewal in 500 stores

Retail giant Pick n Pay has expanded its vehicle licence disc renewal service across SA, after piloting the online service across 19 stores for a week.

Customers will now be able to renew their licence disc in over 500 Pick n Pay stores, across all nine provinces. The costs include the vehicle renewal fee, a service fee of R250 and a courier fee of R99.99.

The system is linked to the traffic department’s electronic system, and allows customers to renew their vehicle licences in-store. Customers must register with their cellphone number at the till in-store, or via Pick n Pay’swebsite.

After registration, an online profile will be created and linked to the customer’s phone number and allow them to pay in-store. The service also enables customers to pay for outstanding traffic fines.

Once registered, customers will receive a renewal notification date to help them avoid a penalty fee in future.

Customers can expect their new vehicle licence disc to be delivered within 10 business days from making payment.

“Renewing your car licence disc is now as easy as adding it to your grocery shopping list. Our network of stores across SA means anyone is able to use this convenient service,” says John Bradshaw, head of omni-channel at Pick n Pay.

The retailer already has a strategic partnership with digital bank TymeBank and offers the Deposit@Till facility, both of which let customers do their banking while they shop.