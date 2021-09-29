Altron Karabina awarded Data and Analytics Partner of the Year at Microsoft Partner Awards

Altron Karabina, a leading technology solutions provider across Africa and the Middle East, has been awarded the highly-coveted Data and Analytics Partner of the Year Award at the 2021 Microsoft Partner Awards. This is the 16th consecutive year the company has landed the accolade, demonstrating Altron Karabina’s ability to partner with customers to better understand the challenges inherent in their digital transformation journey, and deliver innovation that matters.

In addition to the secured award, Altron Karabina also secured a finalist position in two other categories, including Application Development Partner of the Year and Commercial Channel Partner of the Year.

“Altron Karabina is honoured to have received the Microsoft Data and Analytics Partner of the Year award for the 16th time in a row. As the only South African partner to have won this award, we hold a great deal of pride in having our depth of expertise and customer success recognised by Microsoft in this way. Our finalist placement for the Commercial Channel and Application Development Partner of the Year awards is testament to our growth in the licensing and DevOps space. I extend my thanks to Microsoft for a successful partnership and we hope to continue on this path of growing from strength to strength,” says Collin Govender, MD: Altron Karabina.

He adds: “The beauty of the Microsoft Award season is that it encourages us to pause and reflect on the great work we’ve done in the past year. I would like to express my appreciation to our customers who trust us to transform their organisations using the leading cloud technology that Microsoft provides. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of new technology in companies all around the world, and we are grateful to walk the road to digital transformation with each and every one of our customers.”

As industry leaders and software specialists, Altron Karabina provides a range of consulting expertise in five key areas: Data, Analytics and AI; Business Applications (Dynamics 365); Modern Platform (Microsoft 365 and Azure), Software Engineering, and Software Services (LSP, direct Cloud Solution Provider and Software Asset Management). Along with its market-leading consulting expertise, Altron Karabina has also invested heavily in software services and is quickly becoming a market leader within LSP, cloud solutions and software asset management.

“I am thrilled to continue our winning streak for this award. We don’t take this lightly and I’m proud to lead this exemplary team of data pioneers,” says Paul Morgan, Business Unit Lead for Data, Planning and Analytics at Altron Karabina.

These latest recognitions further build on this year's successes for Altron Karabina, which include obtaining advanced specialisations for Analytics on Microsoft Azure, Threat Protection as well as Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure - one of the few organisations in South Africa to achieve this. To earn an advanced specialisation, Microsoft Gold Partners must meet stringent performance criteria and demonstrate customer success in that particular field.

“It takes an amazing group of people to achieve what we do, and we have an incredible team that is committed to delivering innovation that truly matters to our customers, our communities, and the greater South Africa. I thank them for their ongoing passion and dedication to excellence. Your hard work is truly appreciated,” concludes Govender.