Sternum debuts attack simulation for IOT

Sternum, an Internet of things (IOT) cyber security and observability platform provider, has introduced what it says is the first real-world attack simulation and evaluation platform.

The platform enables IOT device makers to evaluate their devices against top current threats.

According to the company, threats to IOT devices continue to grow, and the impact has increased dramatically. Analyst firm Forrester say 67% of enterprises in the US alone have experienced an IOT incident. In March this year, the US Government issued a severe warning, citing firmware security as a “single point of failure”.

“While there are many IOT security solutions, devices remain highly vulnerable,” says Sternum in a statement. “Device makers find it hard to understand the level of risk in their devices, prioritise their resources, and choose the most effective solution to reduce risk.”

Moreover, Sternum says many security solutions claim coverage using frameworks such as the MITRE ATTACK evaluation framework, but no such framework exists for IOT devices.

Also, the complexity of the threat landscape and the myriad devices involved make assessing the level of risk and choosing the appropriate solution to protect the devices an extremely onerous task.

Sternum, with years of experience in defence and offence, says it identified the 20 most critical attacks over the last few years and developed a platform to simulate these attacks to root out demonstrate firmware weaknesses, exploitation methods and protection options.

“Enterprises can then make well-informed decisions about how to best protect their devices,” the company ends.