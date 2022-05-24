Mustek names insider Hein Engelbrecht as acting CEO

Hein Engelbrecht has been appointed as acting group chief executive officer of PC distributor Mustek.

The appointment follows the unexpected passing of David Kan, who founded Mustek in 1987 and was CEO at the time of his death.

Mustek Group was listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in 1997 and currently comprises the active operations of Mustek and Rectron.

Today, the company announced Engelbrecht’s appointment, saying: “In line with good corporate governance, contingency plans were in place to ensure the short-term uninterrupted continuity of the company.



“The board wishes to announce, in terms of paragraph 3.59(b) of the JSE listings requirements, the appointment of Mr Hein Engelbrecht as acting group chief executive officer of Mustek. He will be supported by the executive team to ensure the continued and uninterrupted continuation of operations.”



Engelbrecht, a chartered accountant, has been with Mustek since 1997, starting off as group financial manager and rising to become group financial director in 2000.



“In 2007, he was appointed as group managing director. Having been on the board for 21 years and working closely with Mr David Kan, the board is confident that with his work experience and skills, he will stabilise and move the group forward until such time as a permanent appointment is made,” says Mustek.