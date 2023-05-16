Top ICT tenders: Cooling down period descends

Activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal slowed this week and, unlike the backup power sector, the ICT industry will feel the pinch.

This means that while government tries to ensure power supply to its offices for the upcoming winter months, the ICT sector needs to make do with less exciting requests for proposals.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and State IT Agency (SITA) provide some relief with two tenders, respectively.

The CCMA opens the issue with its re-advertisement for the supply and provisioning of laptops on a leasing model for a period of three years. The tender documentation reveals it has at least 950 employees who are equipped with computers. Of these, 80% use laptops or notebooks. All computers are recycled every three years, but not all at once, as the computers were purchased at different times, it says.

This is followed by a request for the implementation of a new, cloud-based comprehensive ERP solution. The new solution will replace the CCMA’s existing Sage 300 ERP and Sage Premier HR & Payroll system, which have presented challenges in terms of scalability, integration and inability to meet emerging requirements from business. The contract will include licences, support, maintenance and business process re-engineering services.

SITA opens its appearance with a call for the supply, installation and configuration of Dell EMC VxRail equipment, including VMware licensing and support for five years, as well as Dell EMC VxRail standard support for existing equipment at its client’s offices in Pretoria, Centurion and Cape Town. In a break from standard procedure, a Gmail address is provided for queries.

While the client is not named, the tender document reveals the four hardware nodes at its head office are operating at over 85% storage capacity, resulting in a need to procure new equipment to prevent data loss.

The existing four nodes are to be moved to the client’s disaster recovery site in Centurion to replace out of warranty equipment. Finally, the four hardware nodes in Cape Town require renewal of extended standard support.

In its second tender, SITA is calling for SAS Base software, including support and maintenance, for use at its Numerus data centre for a period of three years. The software is part of the software stack used on the mainframe platform, it says, and is used for the processing of statistical data relating to user activity on mainframe systems.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Eastern Cape’s Provincial Treasury (ECPT) is advertising for ICT audits and automated vulnerability risk assessments for various Eastern Cape departments over a period of five years. Unlike the normal internal audits done by each department, the specialised nature of ICT audits and the vulnerability risk assessments resulted in these functions being centralised at ECPT.

Staying with audits, the Transnet National Ports Authority is looking for a service provider with an accredited certification body to conduct an integrated management system certification audit. This will include business continuity management, ICT service management and risk management at 11 businesses.



The Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal requires an accredited service provider to conduct a digital skills training programme for women in business. These courses are to focus on basic computer skills, level three, and advanced internet usage, including online and social media marketing.



The City of Cape Town is looking for a new human capital management solution to replace its current SAP Human Resource Management System, as part of its digital transformation journey. The main aim is to provide an integrated solution where the full employee hire-to-retire lifecycle is covered. Employee/manager self-service, contractor/councillor self-service and mobile-enabled functionality are key requirements to be addressed, as well as key niche solutions that need to be catered for.



National Treasury wishes to appoint a service provider for a period of three years to provide a communication infrastructure and services to enable it to access and use the Society Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) services, and to exchange data with various third-parties. In an effort to standardise all interfaces, and centralise services to save cost, National Treasury uses the SWIFT infrastructure to directly send and receive data from banks and various third-parties. The SWIFT infrastructure is used by the ALM division to obtain cash balances and the OAG to verify bank accounts from commercial banks. It is further used to send and receive data to and from SARS and SAPO.



The Strategic Fuel Fund closes the issue with a request for dedicated commercial internet lines at four offices and best performance on-premises SDWAN solutions for five offices to replace the MPLS line. Qualified bidders will be required to present a proposed SDWAN solution and availability of fibre network infrastructure in the specified areas.



New tenders

Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration

The CCMA is re-advertising for the supply and provisioning of laptops on a leasing model for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 May – Microsoft Teams.

Note: It is compulsory for bidders to send an e-mail to: tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za on or before 16h00 on 18 May in order to be allocated the compulsory briefing session link. Bidders are encouraged to attend the non-compulsory briefing session.

Tender no: CCMA/2022/15(A)-ICT

Information: Thabang Kgagane, Tel: 011 377 6916, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za.

Closing date: 2 Jun 2023

­Tags: Hardware, computing, mobility, services

The commission also wishes to appoint a service provider for the implementation, licensing, support and maintenance of a cloud-based, comprehensive ERP solution and the re-engineering of business processes for a period of 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 19 May – Microsoft Teams.

Note: It is compulsory for bidders to send an e-mail to: tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za on or before 16h00 on 18 May in order to be allocated the compulsory briefing session link. Failure to attend the virtual briefing session will lead to disqualification of the bid.

Tender no: CCMA/2022/05 – ICT

Information: Thabang Kgagane, Tel: 011 377 6916, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za.

Closing date: 2 Jun 2023

­Tags: Software, services, professional services, ERP, cloud computing, business process re-engineering

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for the supply, installation and configuration of Dell EMC VXRail equipment, including VMware licensing and support for five years, as well as Dell EMC VXRail standard support for existing Dell EMC VXRail equipment in the SITA client’s offices (Pretoria and Cape Town) for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 May

Tender no: RFB 2748_2023

Information: Muditambi Gangadzhe, Tel: 012 482 3250, E-mail: zwikhodo62@gmail.com.

Closing date: 2 Jun 2023

­Tags: Hardware, hyperconvergence, services, licensing, support and maintenance

The agency also wishes to procure SAS Base software, including support and maintenance for the Numerus building for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 May

Tender no: RFB 2740_2023

Information: Portia Mphela, Tel: 012 482 3250, E-mail: portia.mphela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2023

­Tags: Software, services, support and maintenance, programming, 4GL

Provincial Treasury, Eastern Cape

ICT audits and automated vulnerability risk assessments (IT infrastructure and network discovery) are required for a period of five years for various Eastern Cape departments.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 May – Meeting ID: 375 401 873 825, Passcode: egKjzr.

Tender no: SCMU12-23/24-0001

Information: Uzikhanye Madia, Tel: 083 408 9063, E-mail: uzikhanye.madia@ectreasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Jun 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, software, ICT audits, security, risk, vulnerability, networking

Transnet National Ports Authority

The authority is looking for a service provider with an accredited certification body to conduct an integrated management system certification audit.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 May – Link.

Tender no: TNPA/2023/04/0015/28131/RFP

Information: Unarine Sikhwari, Tel: 063 681 2116, E-mail: Unarine.Sikhwari@transnet.net.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2023

­Tags: Software, services, professional services, audit, integrated management system, business continuity, risk management, ICT service management

Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, KwaZulu-Natal

The province wishes to appoint an accredited service provider to conduct a digital skills training programme for women in business.

Tender no: Q 05 EDTEA 23-24

Information: Thembeka Majozi, Tel: 060 563 1477, E-mail: thembeka.majozi@kznedtea.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2023

­Tags: Services, training and e-learning, digital skills

City of Cape Town

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of a human capital management solution for the City of Cape Town.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Jun – Link.

Note: A compulsory briefing meeting will be held both via Skype and physically on 2 June at 10h00 at the Council Chambers, 6th Floor, Podium, Civic Centre, Cape Town. Skype link: https://meet.capetown.gov.za/kashiefa.ally/GGSWB57B.

Tender no: 372S/2022/23

Information: Lucia van der Merwe, E-mail: CAR.Tenders@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Jul 2023

­Tags: Software, human resources, HR, human capital management, HCM, services, support and maintenance

National Treasury

A service provider is sought to provide SWIFT bureau and host data exchange services for a period of three years.

Tender no: NT002-2023

Information: NT tender admin, Tel: 012 315 5285, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@Treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Jun 2023

­Tags: Software, SWIFT, services, support and maintenance, hosting, transactions, security, administration, data exchange, telecommunications, leased line connectivity

Strategic Fuel Fund

The fund is looking for dedicated commercial internet lines and SDWAN solutions for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 17 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SFF/2023/083

Information: Sandisiwe Oofozor, Tel: 021 524 2700, E-mail: sffprocurement@strategicfuelfund.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, networking, internet, SDWAN